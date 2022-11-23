Most Fountain Hills business offices will observe the Thanksgiving holiday this week.
The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, as well as the Community Center. Town Hall remains closed on Friday.
Most Fountain Hills business offices will observe the Thanksgiving holiday this week.
The Fountain Hills branch of the Maricopa County Library is closed. Sanitary District offices will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will remain closed until 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
There will be no school for students attending sites within the Fountain Hills Unified School District. Students will be off Wednesday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, and on Friday, Nov. 27.
The U.S. Post Office will also be closed and there will be no mail delivery on Thanksgiving Day.
The branches of all the banks in Fountain Hills are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.
Republic Services is reporting garbage collection for the holiday will be delayed one day. Those scheduled for garbage collection in Fountain Hills on Thursday will be collected on Friday.
The grocery stores in Fountain Hills will all be open on Thanksgiving Day. Bashas’ will be open until 3 p.m. Fry’s and Safeway will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
The Times’ office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open on Friday, Nov. 25. Display advertising deadlines will be a day early, Wednesday, Nov. 23. Classified and letters deadlines will not change.
