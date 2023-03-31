Thankful Thursdays: Care for the Caregiver is a new program being offered to support the local caregiving community in Fountain Hills. Dr. Karen Willfahrt, a Naturopathic Doctor and Nurse, will facilitate the group, and hopes to build on the foundation of support created by the caregiver support groups currently active in Fountain Hills and throughout the Valley. There is no charge for attendance.

The Care for the Caregiver program will use the book, “Soul Care for Caregivers: How to Help Yourself While Helping Others,” written by author and psychology professor Susanne West, as its foundation. The book serves as a guide to help individuals care for their mind, body and spirit while caring for others.