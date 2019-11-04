The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum moves into a busy schedule of activities in November.
A new “territorial medicine” exhibit featuring the relationship between Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation’s first doctor, Carlos Montezuma, and Dr. Charles Mayo, will be unveiled on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The two men were classmates at Northwestern College.
Mayo Clinic designed, constructed and shipped the exhibit from Rochester, Minn. The museum’s Living History presenter, Susie Veech, will portray Marie Montezuma and share accomplishments of her husband.
A four-hour Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation tour will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The tour includes visits to the Tribal Cultural Center, church, Wassaja School and farm.
The program ends with lunch including a traditional Yavapai soup at Anhala Restaurant, We-Ko-Pa Resort.
A few openings remain. The cost is $70 for museum members and $75 for non-members. Call 480-837-2612 to make a reservation.
The Yavapai tour will be offered again on Jan. 15, Feb. 12, March 11 and April 8.
The museum will host a members-only “Magical Members Celebration” from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, to highlight the achievements of 2019 and preview 2020 plans.
The museum’s annual meeting and guest appearance by past visitors will round out the evening.
A cash bar will open at 4:30 p.m. Complimentary desserts and coffee will be served with the program beginning at 5 p.m.
Non-members are welcome to join. There is no charge but RSVPs are required.
Saturday, Nov. 2, will be Family Free day during regular hours. It will be the last change to view “Destination Moon: the Apollo 11Mission”, a Smithsonian Traveling Poster Exhibit display.
On Thursday, Nov. 14, “Party on the Patio” with the “Flying Flowers Monarch conservation organization will partner to celebrate the unveiling of the “Milkweed for Monarchs” exhibit by Nancy Paul-Stahl, Allyn Wright and Joe Geare.
The event from 4 to 6 p.m. on the museum’s patio is free to the public. It will feature face painting, butterfly crafts and exhibits about the Monarchs migratory path through Fountain Hills and conservation efforts to protect them.
‘Holiday Mart’
The annual “Holiday Mart” will return Monday, Nov. 18 and continue through Sat., Dec. 14, in the museum/library lobby and on the museum patio.
A preview reception for members will take place Monday, Nov. 18.
New and gently used holiday décor will include artificial trees, wreaths, lights and decorative accessories.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until 7 p.m. Thursdays.
“Holiday Mart” is the museum’s second largest fundraiser with proceeds used to sustain operations including the Living History Program, Museum Shop, exhibit renovation and school programming.