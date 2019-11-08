Museum-5.jpg

The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Rime Museum has a new territorial medicine exhibit feature the relationship between Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation’s first doctor, Carlos Montezuma, and Dr. Charles Mayo, Mayo Clinic founder and a classmate of Montezuma at Northwestern College. The late 1800s doctor’s buggy was donated to the museum. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.