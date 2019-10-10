Access to the Adero Canyon Trailhead in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve will be open for the season effective Saturday, Oct. 12.
However, access will be from the Adero Canyon neighborhood, approximately one mile from the trailhead proper. Also, the route remains an active construction site so hikers will be asked to remain within a designated, roped off area while hiking up the roadway.
Hikers are being notified that parking will be extremely limited at the site.
There will be no services at all at the trailhead site. Installation of water and sewer lines is not complete and the portable toilets in place last season were removed for the summer and are not being replaced due to no access for maintenance.
A timetable for completion of the infrastructure and pave roadway is still uncertain.