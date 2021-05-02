The Town Council will consider its proposed tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year when it meets on Tuesday, May 5.
The proposal on the table is a total of $39.1 million for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2021. If approved as the tentative number that is the maximum amount the final budget can be.
The budget will be back to the council in June for final approval. At that time, the council may reduce the total approved this coming week, but it may not be increased.
The proposal includes $22.7 million in General Fund expenditures and $5.9 million in capital expenses.
The council will also consider an intergovernmental agreement with the State of Arizona for the design and construction to eliminate sidewalk gaps on Saguaro and Palisades boulevards ($2.1 million).
Also, there are three agreements on the agenda for Community Center improvements. Those include Gcon Inc. for restroom remodeling ($218,000), Continental Flooring for purchase and installation of flooring in town facilities ($263,000) and A&H Painting ($63,000).
Also on the agenda is discussion related to the Town of Fountain Hills Honorary Naming Policy for streets and facilities, and the Sponsorship Policy for town events, programs and services.
The agenda continues to include discussion regarding Arizona State Legislature actions until adjournment of the legislative session.
The council will also consider recommendations of the mayor and council subcommittees related to appointments to the Community Services Advisory Commission, the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
There will also be recognition of outgoing commissioners who are ending their service on the boards and commissions.
The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.