The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department is opening the Community Center for just local teens on Friday, July 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. Join in after the normal hours to hang out with friends and have some fun.
Sipps Eatery will be onsite offering teens free drinks and games to win prizes.
There will be video game tournaments, ping pong, cornhole, dodgeball and other activities going on throughout the building. Don’t miss the “Beer Goggle Challenge” put on by the Fountain Hills Coalition. Grab a friend and come hang out and have fun.