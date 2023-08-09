The Technology Learning Center (TLC) offers “Time-4-U,” a monthly drop-in session to answer tech questions.
On the third Wednesday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Fountain Hills Community Center, TLC volunteers are available to assist residents with smartphones, iPads, laptops and software issues.
There is no charge for this technical assistance and pre-registration is not required.
Attendees should bring their mobile devices, fully charged, along with current passwords. “Time-4-U” is a great source of technology information.
Upcoming Time-4-U sessions are Wednesdays, Aug. 16, Sept. 20 and Oct. 18.
Visit encoreformore.org to view additional details about TLC. Click “find out more” under the “Time-4-U” section. Listed there are useful tech tips to save money while traveling.