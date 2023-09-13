The Technology Learning Center (TLC) offers “Time-4-U,” a monthly drop-in session to answer tech questions.
On the third Wednesday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Fountain Hills Community Center, the TLC volunteers are available to assist residents with smartphones, iPads, laptops and software issues.
There is no charge for this technical assistance and pre-registration is not required.
Attendees should bring their mobile devices, fully charged, along with current passwords. “Time-4-U” is a great source of technology information.
Upcoming “Time-4-U” sessions for the remainder of the calendar year are on Wednesdays, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.
Visit encoreformore.org to view additional details about TLC. Click ‘find out more’ under the “Time-4-U” section. Listed there are useful “tech tips.”