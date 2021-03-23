Tired of feeling confused and frustrated about the computer or other tech device? Mark can help.
He has the expertise and knowledge to fix computers and other tech-related issues and he explains things in a simple, straightforward way.
This drop-in class is offered at the Fountain Hills Activity Center on the first Thursday of each month beginning April 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. Bring a laptop, smartphone, tablets and, of course, any questions.
Social distancing and masks required.
This class is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Activity Center, 480-816-5200.