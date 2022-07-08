The Technology Learning Center (TLC) offers “Time-4-U,” a monthly session held to answer tech questions.
The third Wednesday of each month, from 9-2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, the TLC volunteers are available to assist residents with smartphones, iPads, laptops or software issues.
The next session is July 20.
Residents may feel free to bring their mobile devices, fully charged, along with current passwords.
Pre-registration is not required and there is no charge for this technical assistance.
Call 480-816-9645 with any questions you may have. A TLC volunteer will return your call.