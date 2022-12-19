The Technology Learning Center (TLC) offers “Time-4-U,” a monthly session held to answer tech questions.
The third Wednesday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Fountain Hills Community Center, TLC volunteers are available to assist residents with smartphones, iPads, laptops or software issues.
Residents may bring their mobile devices, fully charged, along with current passwords. For those who would like to learn some additional features of their device or how to download informative apps, Time-4-U is a great source of technology information.
Pre-registration is not required and there is no charge for this technical assistance.
The next session is Wednesday, Dec. 21. Call 480-816-9645 with any questions and a TLC volunteer will return the call.