The Technology Learning Center (TLC) offers “Time-4-U,” a monthly drop-in session offered to answer tech questions.
The third Wednesday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, the TLC volunteers are available to assist residents with smartphones, iPads, laptops or software issues.
There is no charge for this assistance and pre-registration is not required.
Residents should bring their mobile devices, fully charged, along with current passwords. “Time-4-U” is a great source of technology information.
Upcoming sessions are Wednesday, March 15, April 19, May 17 and June 21.
Call 480-816-9645 with any questions. A TLC volunteer will return your call.