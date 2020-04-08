An old underground fuel storage tank has been removed from the site of a former gas station at Saguaro Blvd. and Desert Vista in Fountain Hills.
The facility has not been used as a gas station in more than a decade but the issue came up late last year when an applicant came to the town to use the location for auto sales under a special use permit.
At the time the council considered the permit there was hesitation because the status of the underground tank was not clear. However, council did approve the permit.
Development Services Director John Wesley said that since that time the property owner has cooperated with the state Department of Environmental Quality and made arrangements to have the tank removed.