The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition is expanding its board of directors.
The non-profit organization, now in its 12th year of operation, is adding resident Tammy Bell to its board.
The board oversees fiscal and policy issues for the coalition, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that implements and coordinates drug prevention efforts here.
The board has had five members for a number of years but decided it was time to expand its outreach.
“Tammy is certainly well known in the community and is doing tremendous work as the vice president of operations at the Chamber of Commerce,” said Mike Scharnow, the coalition’s executive director. “As current president of the Cultural and Civic Association as well as being on the Sanitary District Board, her commitment to Fountain Hills is unparalleled.
“She has been involved with the coalition for a number of years now and truly seeks to make this a safer community and a healthier one for our young people.
“We’re thrilled she agreed to join our board.”
Bell said she was pleased to be asked and is looking forward to contributing to the coalition’s prevention efforts.
“As a parent who has raised my girls in Fountain Hills, I have always been thankful for the coalition’s impact in our town,” Bell added. “I’ve learned a lot from their parent resources and I am grateful for the Safe Homes Network community that has surrounded our teens.
“I sincerely hope to continue the advancement of the coalition’s mission and values in Fountain Hills.
“I believe it’s a valuable organization that has provided awareness and community connections that are needed for families to raise their children within.”
Other board members include Bob Ditta, Doug Hebert, Dwight Johnson and Shelly Mowrey.
For more information on the coalition, visit fhcoalition.org.
