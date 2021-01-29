The Fountain Hills Sanitary District has announced the appointment of Tammy Bell to the Board of Directors, filling the seat vacated by the retirement of Tom Reski.
Bell has lived in Fountain Hills since 2005 with her family. Since moving to Fountain Hills, she has spent a majority of the time managing her home while raising her children.
Bell has volunteered with the Fountain Hills Unified School District, local nonprofits, served as a Grand Canyon University Parent Council member and a Commissioner on the Fountain Hills Strategic Planning Advisory Commission. Presently, she is employed as the executive assistant for the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce's CEO.
In addition, Bell continues to volunteer her time with Vision Fountain Hills and the Fountain Hills Cultural & Civic Association.
Bell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and psychology from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Bell began her duties with the Sanitary Board of Directors in January.
According to Sanitary District Manager Dana Trompke, Bell was one of several candidates who had applied. She was selected after an interview process.