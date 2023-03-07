Maricopa County Public Health (MCPH) is conducting a survey to better understand the health of the community and its needs moving forward.
“The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) Survey, also referred to as the Community Health Assessment (CHA) Survey, is a comprehensive data collection effort to identify the strengths, challenges and opportunities to address and improve public health,” according to the MCPH website. “Every three years, Maricopa County Public Health, in collaboration with community organizations, municipalities and healthcare partners, conducts a survey to develop a deeper understanding from residents about issues related to quality of life, availability of essential services, physical and mental health, and more.