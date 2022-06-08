June in Fountain Hills marks the return of the Sweet Corn Market. Organized by Betsy Hess, the market is held each Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. An earlier version of this story stated the market will also be held on Wednesdays, which is not accurate.
“There are people who have been coming for years and years and just can’t wait for it to start again,” Hess said.
Now in its ninth year, Hess is excited to welcome a number of new and returning vendors to Sweet Corn’s roster.
The Tamales Store, based in Phoenix, specializes in a variety of handmade tamales that have grown in popularity over the years. Tamales come in over 15 flavors and salsas are available in varying levels of heat.
Good Living Greens offers organic microgreens and cold-pressed juices. This Fountain Hills-based store has a curated selection of organic greens like sugar snap peas, heirloom tomatoes, portabella and oyster mushrooms.
Noble Bread is a Phoenix-based artisan bakery that has been in business for 10 years. They service over 250 restaurants, country clubs and farmers markets all over the Valley and use only organic, GMO-free flours to make their loaves. A selection of country and sliced loaves, buns, pretzels and pastries are available by pre-order or walk-up.
Also in attendance are Gunnar & Jakes Pickles and Peppers, Sweet Trend Macaroons, Wicked Mix Cookies and MT9 Ranch, who travels from San Tan to share their fresh chicken eggs, duck eggs and jam.
“A lot of people enjoy the duck eggs because they are larger than chicken eggs with a creamier yoke, great for baking fluffier cookies,” Hess said. “It’s fun to have something different like that.”
Aside from the abundance of sweet corn, a selection of other vegetables are available including cantaloupe, watermelon, squash, sweet Arizona onions, fire-roasted chilies, Greek olive oils and vinegars, tomatoes and raw local honey.
“We get it all from a farmstand in Mesa that has been farming for over 20 years,” Hess said.
Given the morning hours, Hess invites everyone to come and enjoy breakfast served by the food trucks that will be present at the market. Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, owned by local residents Eric and Mary Batchelor, features breakfast burritos, pulled pork and brisket. Pokys Cocina serves breakfast tacos and breakfast bowls, and Beignets and Coffee Shack offers coffee, iced drinks and fresh beignets to satisfy that sweet tooth.
As a special touch, local musician Scott Hallock provides live music throughout the event while customers enjoy their shopping experience.
“Recycled bags help us and help the environment,” Hess said, encouraging attendees to bring their own recycled bags.
“Save gas, shop local!” is her saying because events like the Sweet Corn Market bring the community closer together.
The market is located at 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd. in the back parking lot of Smith Family Chiropractic. For more information about the market, set up curbside pick-up or pre-order Noble Bread, call Betsy Hess at 480-227-6113.