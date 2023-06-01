Sweet Corn Market.jpg

June in Fountain Hills marks the return of the Sweet Corn Market. Now in its 10th year, the market is held each Saturday through the first weekend of July from 8 to 11:30 a.m., with its first event this Saturday, June 3.

This year, the Sweet Corn Market will be held in a new location in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Company, 17130 E. Shea Blvd.