June in Fountain Hills marks the return of the Sweet Corn Market. Now in its 10th year, the market is held each Saturday through the first weekend of July from 8 to 11:30 a.m., with its first event this Saturday, June 3.
This year, the Sweet Corn Market will be held in a new location in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Company, 17130 E. Shea Blvd.
Sweet Corn Market Organizer Betsy Hess says that the market’s success last year meant she needed to look for a larger space for the new and returning vendors and customers. And with the expansion of the most recent Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market, Hess is excited to see many of those same vendors at the upcoming Sweet Corn Market.
“We had been at the parking lot of Smith Family Chiropractic for five years and we just grew out of that location,” Hess said.
At the new location, food trucks will rotate weekly for breakfast and lunch and will include businesses like Bachelor’s Pad BBQ, Le Chef Scottsdale, Soda Rush and Waffle Love Truck. Live music will also be provided by rotating artists every week.
For the kiddos
As a special treat, the market will host “Kids Fundays” on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month (June 10 and 24). During these Saturdays, Tractor Supply will host vegetable planting for kids, which the kids can take home for free. A bunny petting station will also be available to enjoy.
Games will also be available on “Kids Fundays” including corn hole, foosball tables and a face painting station. Vendors will sell kids’ books, offer information on coding camps and more. Special food trucks will feature slushies, caramel corn, Dole Whip, cotton candy, twisting balloons and caramel apples.
Full vendor roster
New and returning vendors will grace the Sweet Corn Market this year including Black Orchard Farms which sells a large variety of organically grown fruits and vegetables, dried herbs and spices, microgreens and pichuberries.
For a sweet treat, Wiki-licious Donuts will be serving up malasadas: donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar and stuffed with 10 unique fillings. For a summer elixir, Prickly Pear Teas will offer loose-leaf prickly pear tea blends with free sampling.
Other new vendors include the Sonoran Scavengers, Falah’s Foods, Cookie Karma, Desert Willow Botanicals, Mobile Mini Pizzeria, Desirable Desserts, Gunnar & Jake’s Gourmet Pickles, The Candy Queen, North Star Halibut, Avocado Products, The Tamale Store,MT9 Ranch, Sahara Turkish Coffee, High Heels & Vegetable Peels, Buenos Aires Empanadas and Noble Bread, which creates handmade, non-GMO, organic bread pastries. Because of their popularity, pre-orders from Noble are encouraged and taken until noon on Thursday before the Market by calling/texting 480-227-6113.
For the four-legged friends, Paws Choose Us will offer dog/cat chews and free treats for any pets visiting the market.
In addition to the vendors, the Fountain Hills Boys Scouts from Troop 343 will be present weekly to help customers carry watermelons and heavy bags to their vehicles. Tips will go toward future Boy Scout summer camping trips.
Friendly to-do’s
As a reminder, Hess asks shoppers to bring their own recyclable bags and any empty egg cartons can be returned to MT9 Ranch for recycling.
Once the Tractor Supply parking lot is full, shoppers are asked to park just outside the parking lot on E. Monterey Dr., where plenty of extra spaces will be available.
Hess said to pay attention to signage to guide shoppers on where to enter and exit the market to help with congestion.
Each vendor will have a different schedule over the next five Saturdays, meaning some vendors will come every week while others will take a week or two off. To inquire about a vendor’s schedule, be sure to ask them this Saturday, June 3, or follow Fountain Hills Farmers Market on Facebook to see a list of every week’s vendors and food trucks.
“It’s fun to have something to look forward to in June,” Hess said, who encourages shoppers to take their time through the market and enjoy their morning. “We’re so appreciative of the followers and vendors that we have.”