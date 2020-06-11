In the seven years since its inception, Fountain Hills Sweet Corn Market recently had its biggest opening day ever.
According to organizer Betsy Hess, more than 50 people were lined up before the market even opened Wednesday, June 3.
“It was such a big day, we had to send a truck down to Mesa for a second load of corn, and we were sold out of everything by 10:30,” Hess said. “I guess everyone was ready for some sweet corn.”
Hess said people were practicing social distancing, and about half of those shopping wore masks.
The market has added a number of safety features to help shoppers navigate through COVID-19.
Pop-up shade tents are set up for people standing in line. Social distancing markers will be on the ground to follow while going through check out.
Plastic food handling gloves will be provided to those who want to pick out their own produce.
Markets will be held each Wednesday and Saturday through June. Vendors will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. all days.
Shoppers will find picked fresh daily, non-GMO Arizona sweet corn, local tomatoes, Arizona sweet onions, assorted melons, squash, raw honey, roasted chiles and more.
The Tamale Store, Good Living Microgreens, Waffle Love Food Truck, Sip, Blend and Brew truck and other food trucks will be on site most days. Live music will be featured on Saturdays.
The market is located in the back parking lot of Smith Family Chiropractic, 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd. Curbside pick-up is available on Wednesday only with advance orders. Home delivery service in Fountain Hills is available both Wednesday and Saturday with advance orders and a $2 drop fee.
Call Betsy Hess, 480-227-6113 for details on curbside pick-up or home delivery, as well as for other information.