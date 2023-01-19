The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition has added to its board of directors once again.
The non-profit organization, now in its 13th year of operation, named Dr. Patrick Sweeney to the board.
Directors oversee fiscal and policy issues for the coalition, which is a 501c3 non-profit organization that implements and coordinates drug prevention efforts here.
“We just couldn’t let Patrick fully retire, so we asked him if he wanted to join our board, and thankfully he agreed to it,” said Mike Scharnow, coalition executive director. “As a former high school principal and superintendent here in town, he is a well-respected citizen, educator and leader.
“He was active with the coalition when he worked for the School District, so we look forward to his input with regard to working with students and families on our drug prevention efforts.”
Sweeney said he’s always had high praise for the coalition and is pleased to be able to contribute to its efforts.
Sweeney lives here with his wife, Victoria.
He recently retired after a 37-year career in public education.
He said he is grateful for the experiences he had as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent in Arizona public schools.
His career journey included serving as principal at Fountain Hills High School and superintendent of the Fountain Hills Unified School District.
He is senior vice president of San Diego-based Doc Sweeney Drums, a boutique drum manufacturer that creates “one-of-a-kind” instruments using a wide variety of the finest domestic and exotic woods available.
He is also on the Board of Directors of Drum Corps International.
Other coalition board members include Tammy Bell, Bob Ditta, Doug Hebert, Dwight Johnson and Shelly Mowrey.
For more information on the coalition, visit fhcoalition.org.
