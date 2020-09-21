Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills called for the assistance of a SWAT team at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, in making the arrest of a male suspect in the 16800 block of El Lago Blvd.
According to MCSO District 7 Commander, Capt. Larry Kratzer, the suspect, wanted on aggravated assault charges, barricaded himself inside a residence when deputies arrived and refused to come out.
“The suspect had been the subject of three prior calls for service at the apartment complex that day in which he damaged property belonging to others and threatened some with physical injury,” Kratzer said. “When deputies attempted to contact him at his apartment, he slammed the door on them.”
The final call involved the suspect throwing rocks at neighbors and threatening them. When deputies arrived, he yelled at them through a screen door and was acting unstable, Kratzer said.
“SWAT Team was called to extract the subject, as we had felony charges on him, and he continued to refuse to exit the residence,” he continued.
A negotiator was called to attempt to persuade the suspect to leave the residence, but to no avail.
SWAT members entered the residence and found the subject combative. A K-9 was used and bit the man. He was booked into jail and is being treated for the dog bite.
“Family members stated the subject suffers from mental illness,” Kratzer said.