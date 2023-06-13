Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the MorningStar assisted living facility in Fountain Hills on Wednesday morning, June 7, for a reported suspicious package delivered to the site.
MorningStar employees told deputies the package was addressed to the facility and left near the entrance.
According to MCSO the first deputy on the scene was able to move the package away from the building so no evacuation of residents or personnel was necessary.
The Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit responded to the scene. Using bomb robots, the detectives determined the tube contained a small handbag filled with makeup.