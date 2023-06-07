Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the MorningStar assisted living facility in Fountain Hills on Wednesday morning, June 7 for a reported suspicious package delivered to the site.
MorningStar employees told deputies the package was addressed to the facility and left near the entrance.
According to MCSO the first deputy on the scene was able to move the package away from the building so no evacuation of residents or personnel was necessary.
The Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit responded to the scene. They reportedly used two robots to pull the package apart.
This is a developing story so additional details were not immediately available. The Times will have additional information as it becomes available with a complete story in the June 14 edition.