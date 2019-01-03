Sometime on Aug.16, 2018, two unknown suspects broke into the Four Peaks Amethyst Mine, in the Tonto National Forest. The two suspects, described as both white males age 25-30, caused damaged to the mine and were seen leaving with a five-gallon bucket of Amethyst valued at approximately 15-20 thousand dollars.
An image of one of the suspects was captured getting into a Black Toyota Tundra with a possible partial Arizona plate of “GYO65.”
Detectives are asking for help to locate these subjects. If you have any information on the identity of the subject(s) please contact MCSO at (602) 876-TIPS (8477)
Please refer to case #IR18024483