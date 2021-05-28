The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting its deputies have made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit and run collision on McDowell Mountain Road north of Fountain Hills on Tuesday morning, May 25.
After releasing a flyer with information and a video image of the suspect vehicle the MCSO Vehicular Crimes Unit detectives received several tips from the public. Those tips led them to 27-year-old Gage Grimes for questioning.
As a result, Grimes was arrested on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal traffic collision.
The MCSO release states, “We are grateful to those members of the public who assisted with the investigation by providing invaluable evidence and tips about the involved person and vehicle.”
The white Toyota pick-up Grimes is alleged to have been driving struck 57-year-old Debra Ceschin as she was riding along McDowell Mountain Road near Mile Post 2. She died of injuries sustained in the collision.
The collision occurred just south of the entrance to McDowell Mountain Park between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but a witness reported seeing a white pick-up truck stopped near the entrance to the park and two male subjects outside the vehicle attempting to make repairs to possible damage to the right front portion of the truck, possibly including the headlight, right front fender and grill.
Investigators located surveillance video of the vehicle as it passed through the intersection of 122nd Street and Rio Verde Drive. That video, which was released to the public, shows extensive damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.