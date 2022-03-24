A grassroots group of residents has come together to bring awareness to the need that has arisen by the War in Ukraine.
“Millions of refugees have flooded Europe and need our assistance,” reads a press release from the group, Caring Friends of Fountain Hills (CFFH) concerning the upcoming Fountain Hills Day this Saturday, March 26. CFFH will have a presence at the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., collecting donations for the cause. Fountain Hills Day is free to the general public. The Fountains – UMC has offered for CFFH to join them in their booth in the non-profit section. Those looking to offer support should look for the Ukrainian flag.
“At this event we will highlight three organizations whose work focuses in assisting refugees in crisis,” the press release continued. “These organizations are highly rated by both Charity Navigator and Charity Watch. We will uplift International Rescue Committee, United Methodist Committee on Relief and United Nations Children’s Fund.
“Our fundraising method will be to have laptops and phones available so that visitors can sit down and take a minute to donate directly to one of these organizations. They will receive their tax-deductible receipt instantaneously by return email.”
CFFH will not be accepting cash donations. Visitors are invited to drop by the booth to contribute online in any amount and then sign a “Letter of Support to The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States,” which will be mailed to her in Washington, D.C. following the event.
“We would love to have more unite with us in our goal to encourage financial support for these organizations,” the announcement concludes.
Those looking to take part in CFFH or with questions can contact Barbara Sudderth at sudderth@cox.net or 480-250-7037.