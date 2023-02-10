The Town of Fountain Hills will light up the iconic fountain in red and green on Saturday, Feb. 11, to recognize the Super Bowl teams, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The fountain light display will occur at the top of each hour for 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For those who wish to view the light display in person, Fountain Park is located at 12925 N. Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills. The fountain and Fountain Park are also viewable via the Town's EarthCam at experiencefountainhills.org.