The Town Council heard what may have been a final version of plans for the proposed Sunridge Preserve at its April 4 regular meeting, but it is almost certainly not the last word on the project.
The Town owns a parcel of approximately five acres at the corner of Desert Canyon and Sunridge drives within the SunRidge Canyon subdivision. The land was originally deeded to the Town by MCO Properties as a potential site for a third fire station. The site was considered large enough to include some park amenities along with the fire station. However, the parcel is no longer needed as a fire station site.
The Town began planning a park development for the site about a year ago but received resistance from the homeowners’ association for the subdivision. HOA officials told Town staff in no uncertain terms they did not want a park on the site. They do not want the traffic and potential disruption related to a public park. It has been noted that Golden Eagle Park is less than one mile from this location just across Golden Eagle Boulevard.
Former Town Manager Grady Miller and Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin, now interim town manager, persisted in gathering information about what residents might want as amenities for a park. There were surveys and public meetings to discuss the plan. The Town had originally planned for limited on-site parking, shade ramadas, restrooms and hiking trails.
A key complaint from the HOA was that the Town never specifically asked if the park was wanted.
At a recent council meeting HOA representatives had requested the Town consider selling the land to the HOA. Staff at that time stated there were issues that needed to be researched regarding a possible sale, including whether the land donation contained deed restrictions that would prohibit sale. Goodwin said at the April 4 meeting that the Town has obtained the services of an appraiser to determine the value of the land. Once that has been determined, bids would be requested for the property. Town Attorney Aaron Arnson said that if the parcel is appraised at a value greater than $1.5 million it would need voter authorization for the sale. Goodwin said the Town would have limited authority regarding how the buyer might use the land. It appears the property lies within an OSR (Open Space Recreation) zoning district adjacent to the golf course. A developer may need to request rezoning, which would give the Town some control.
Barry Wolborsky, his wife, Kim, and several other SunRidge residents repeated their desire to have the property remain untouched at the April 4 meeting. However, Barry Wolborsky, who heads the HOA, said the HOA may be willing to accept the “Preserve” concept with a trail only, if a number of things were stipulated related to development and future use of the property. They would accept nothing except hiking trail development on the property. The stipulations include (but not the complete list) no parking, no ramadas or shelters, no lights, no benches or tables, no connections to off-site trails, no restrooms and no motor vehicle access (maintenance accepted).
“We (HOA) have made it clear that we do not want or need a park,” Wolborsky said.
The residents were also concerned about the possibility of the land being sold to a developer and seemed more willing to accept the Town’s trail-only proposal.
Goodwin said that if the Town went forward with the trail the site could be designated as Sunridge Preserve and the Town could post and enforce code restrictions on the land.
The Town has set aside in its Capital Improvement Plan $100,000 to improve the site. The money would come from park development fees. Parks Superintendent/Interim Community Services Director Kevin Snipes said they do not expect to spend anywhere near that. The Town has already discussed trail development with the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills Trail Blazers, who do their work on a volunteer basis at no cost. However, there may be some costs related to accessing and posting the land.
If developed as a preserve area, it appears likely it would be primarily a neighborhood amenity. There is no street parking available on Sunridge or Desert Canyon drives next to the site.
The council took no action April 4, and will wait until an appraisal of the property is complete before considering any action.