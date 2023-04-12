sunridge park 2.JPG

The Town Council heard what may have been a final version of plans for the proposed Sunridge Preserve at its April 4 regular meeting, but it is almost certainly not the last word on the project.

The Town owns a parcel of approximately five acres at the corner of Desert Canyon and Sunridge drives within the SunRidge Canyon subdivision. The land was originally deeded to the Town by MCO Properties as a potential site for a third fire station. The site was considered large enough to include some park amenities along with the fire station. However, the parcel is no longer needed as a fire station site.