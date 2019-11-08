Pottery created by Tom Deitenbeck attracted the attention of a shopper Friday, the opening day of the annual Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. About 425 exhibitors are selling paintings, sculptures, photographs and one-of-a-kind crafts. A number of food concessionaires offer an array of food. Admission is free. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
