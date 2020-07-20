With record-breaking high temperatures, getting out in the garden might not be the first thing people are doing.
But early mornings are cool enough to brave the outdoors, even if much of it is getting your garden ready to plant.
“I share at the Community Garden that it’s okay to rest your garden soil,” said garden manager Rita Applegate. “I usually do that in July and August. I will cover the garden with black plastic to kill any unwanted pests, amend the soil and keep it moist and prepare for fall planting in September. “
Fountain Hills Community Garden has become one of the premier activities in town. It features 123 garden beds, all of which are leased.
A new feature at the garden is a bulletin board kiosk, located outside the garden entrance. It features information about classes, garden rules and other information of interest to the community. Since is located outside the garden, it is useful to everyone.
“It really is a nice resource,” Applegate said. “It’s very visible and convenient.”
Applegate said gardeners are keeping a low profile this summer because of the coronavirus.
“Our goal is start rolling in January,” she said. “We want to be sure everything can be safely held before we start having in-person classes again.”
There are virtual cooking classes held online from time to time, and garden members have 24/7 access to the garden so they are able to work in their beds.
Applegate said she continues to have produce from her garden, but it is winding down.
“This time of year I continue to get bounty from my spring planting,” she said.
She said she still has herbs, zucchini, cucumbers, eggplant and tomatoes. Tomatoes stop producing after triple digit temperatures set in.
“I usually cut them back or prune them to promote new growth,” she said. “Every third week of the month during the really hot months I give them ample fertilizer to keep the root system strong.”
She said she has had success with some indeterminate tomatoes coming back for three consecutive years now.
Despite the waiting list to lease a garden bed, the Community Garden has “Friends of the Garden” memberships for $10. The annual membership allows attendance at classes and social events.
For more information about the Community Garden, visit ilovefountainhills.org. The website includes a number of resources about gardening as well as additional details about the garden and its offerings.