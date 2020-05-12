The Maricopa County Reads summer program gets underway officially June 1, but libraries are now accepting registrations. Visit read20az.com to register.
There’s something for everyone in the summer reading program. Participants can earn points, unlock badges and win prizes. Get one point for every minute added to a reading log.
Children up to age 11 can earn a free personal pan pizza from Peter Piper Pizza and participants 12 and older will earn free chips and guacamole when they reach 500 points (while supplies last). At 1,000 points, participants earn a free book of their choosing.
Maricopa County Reads is an online summer reading program for all ages. This year’s theme is “Imagine your Story.” The program runs for June 1 to Aug. 1 and aims to help maintain and improve literacy skills for participants of all ages.
For more information, visit maricopacountyreads.org.