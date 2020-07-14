With Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent announcement to delay the reopening of schools, Maricopa County’s Summer Reading Program has been extended through Aug. 15.
The program is designed to encourage young people to stay engaged and reading while out of school. The program originally was set to end Aug. 1 and aims to mitigate the effect of the “summer slide” – the learning-loss experienced while transitioning between school years.
With COVID-19’s effect on education already steep, Maricopa County Reads hopes to be a resource for families to keep kids excited about learning.
“Our summer reading program is not only fun, but it is also one of the county’s major community literacy efforts,” said Cindy Kolaczynski, Maricopa County Library District director and county librarian. “Summer reading keeps literacy and comprehension skills sharp through challenges and experiences that spark excitement about learning and reading.”
The award-winning online platform encourages reading all summer long while earning prizes and participating in fun challenges. Visit read20az.com for more information.
More than 60 libraries across Maricopa County participate in the summer reading program. Fountain Hills Library is among those participating libraries. Readers log their reading online, complete challenges and attend virtual performances to win prizes.
This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story” and encourages readers of all ages to read at least 20 minutes a day. Participants earn one point per minute for reading physical or electronic books, including graphic novels, or listening to audiobooks.
Prizes include a personal pizza from Peter Piper Pizza, free lemonade from Raising Cane’s and an Arizona State Park pass. Grand prize drawings will also take place at each participating library for the chance to win family passes to Legoland Discovery Center/Sea Life Aquarium, a prize pack from Harkins Theatres and an autographed jersey from Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury.
Readers who achieve 1,000 points can choose a free book for their home library or can donate it to a local Head Start classroom. Last year, Head Start classrooms in Maricopa County received more than 1,500 books thanks to the generosity of summer readers.