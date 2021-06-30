With the transition to the new fiscal year as of July 1, the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department has been wrapping up some parks capital improvement projects and preparing for new work in the new year.
On Thursday morning last week, June 24, staff was able to test the Fountain on all three pumps again, as work was completed to install new valves on each of the pumps.
With three pumps operational, the Fountain will top out at more than 500 feet. A breeze on the morning of the test kept if from reaching an apex, but the equipment worked fine, according to Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes. Fountain operation will continue with two pumps as the routine.
Work is continuing around the pumphouse with divers working to repair or replace sections of an intake screen beneath the pumphouse. That is expected to be completed soon.
Shade structures and pickleball courts have been completed at Four Peaks Park. Snipes said the new courts will be open for play after lighting is installed within the next few weeks, which is a project for next year’s capital budget.
Back at Fountain Park, the new playground equipment is expected to be installed in late summer, replacing the structures for older children. Also, when the hot season ends, work will begin to replace the Splash Pad amenity. Work is scheduled to begin in October with completion in time for next summer’s heat.
The Fountain Hills Community Center has shut down for renovation work that includes replacement of flooring, interior painting, bathroom renovations, front desk replacement and cabinet replacement in meeting rooms. The audio/visual equipment for the ballrooms is also scheduled for replacement. The Community Center is to reopen Sept. 7, after Labor Day.
The parks and Community Center facilities in Fountain Hills get a lot of visitors and use, and staff wants to keep equipment and amenities up to date and in good repair.