Following an extensive $100 million investment by Palisades Resorts LLC, Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels will celebrate the grand opening of ADERO Scottsdale in summer 2020.
Sitting on an elevated ridge line where Fountain Hills abuts Scottsdale, the resort location provides views of Arizona’s famed Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Range. With the Town of Fountain Hills’ Dark Sky Community designation, ADERO will be Scottsdale’s only Dark Sky Zone resort with a modern guest experience inspired by the surrounding Sonoran Desert.
The complete development is led by Allen + Philp Partners Architecture and Interior Design, MONOGRAM Hospitality Interiors at BBGM, branding agency Sixteenfifty and Aqua-Aston Hospitality, a leading hotel and resort management group. ADERO joins Autograph Collection’s portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels.
“This new resort has been years in the making and we’re thrilled to debut ADERO come summer 2020 as part of the Autograph Collection,” said owner and developer Bill Hinz. “Not only are we creating a year-round getaway for travelers that seek adventure with endless desert terrain and activities, but we’re focusing on connecting guests to the environment, local community and culture, which will complement our superior standard of service.”
Formerly CopperWynd, the resort is now named for the iconic canyon that surrounds the facility. Hinz said ADERO will intentionally connect guests to the wonder of its natural setting in the heart of the Sonoran Desert with an “invigorating offering of outdoor adventure, fitness activities, nature experiences, art, wellness cuisine and culture.”
The six-story, newly developed resort will offer 161 rooms plus 16 suites, outfitted with the latest technology, custom furniture, a simple design palette that reflects the colors of sunrise, trailhead-inspired dreamcatchers and expansive balconies.
“The spirit of the ADERO brand – with intended and elevated experiences and amenities – reflects a true sense of place and offers a modern sanctuary inspired by the living elements of our location in the Sonoran Desert. ADERO is not just a place in the desert, it’s a place in harmony with the desert,” said General Manager Ricky Borja.
ADERO offers easy access to the airport and Scottsdale attractions and activities, as well as the iconic lake and Fountain in Fountain Hills. From its location at the crossroads of some of Arizona’s best golfing, hiking and mountain biking routes, the conservation-focused resort offers nature adventurists and cyclists the raw, rugged energy of the desert and a place of respite at its Rattlesnake Pavilion. The one-of-a-kind art installation will be open to the public and serves as a rest stop, air and water point while paying homage to one of the region’s most iconic desert creatures.
The resort also maintains an exclusive sustainability trail, characterized by an abundance of indigenous flora. ADERO’s Adventure Concierge will guide guests through the living desert from morning to night, with hiking excursions to nearby trails including the Adero Canyon Trailhead, the gateway to the roughly 1,000-acre Fountain Hills McDowell Sonoran Preserve, and Scottsdale’s Sunrise Trail is 10 minutes away. There is also direct access to golf offerings in partnership with SunRidge Canyon Golf Club and biking excursions led by McDowell Mountain Cycles.
Borja listed additional amenities.
“After enjoying a day’s adventure, guests can recharge in the resort’s two heated pools and sundeck, sip on craft cocktails or wellness libations on the ADERO event lawn or Four Peaks Terrace to watch the sunset, enjoy Night Markets featuring local vendors and take evening telescope tours of the galaxy led by official ‘Dark Sky Zone’ guides,” he said. “The resort will immerse guests in the living desert’s allure and inspiration at every turn.”
ADERO will feature a boutique spa with a menu of body and facial treatments that offer the healing benefits of amethyst and desert minerals. Guests can also take fitness to the next level at the 5,000-square-foot wellness studio. The wellness studio will offer classes like daily yoga, stretch and sculpt and Pilates, as well as an indoor cycling studio featuring Peloton bikes.
ADERO will be equipped with more than 16,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space intended for weddings, team retreats and meetings. The natural setting and newly built event spaces, combined with the resort’s exclusive programming, make for uniquely noteworthy event experiences that are alluring and art-inspired, according to Borja.
The resort’s signature restaurant, CIELO (meaning “sky”) will offer a curated selection of cocktails crafted with regional tequila and mezcal. The menu will include inventive cuisine created with regionally sourced ingredients, as well as partnerships with local companies including Bone Haus Brewing.
“As stewards of the living environment, the resort will help reduce single-use plastic waste by offering bath amenities in bulk dispensers and will be equipped with state-of-the-art filtered hydration stations – complete with both still and sparkling water options,” Borja added.
ADERO is currently accepting wedding and meeting reservations for summer 2020. For more information, visit ADEROScottsdale.com or call 480-333-1850. For more information about Autograph Collection Hotels, visit autographhotels.com.