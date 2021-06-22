Come and beat the heat with the Town of Fountain Hills Summer Games for all ages at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Join in for a variety of board games, Nintendo Switch, “Just Dance,” ping pong and root beer floats! Organizers say it is a great way to spend a Thursday afternoon and a great way to have fun with family and friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays through June.
Registration is required for each member of the family. Space is limited to the first 25 registrations. Children 10 years and under must be accompanied by an adult. Register online at fh.az.gov/recreation.
June 17 is Course #5729 and June 24 is Course #5730.
Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov with questions.