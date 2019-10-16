The Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team will host a Suicide Prevention program presented by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office today, Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Community Center at 6 p.m.
The program will address what has been described as a teen suicide epidemic, both statewide and nationally.
The discussion includes what to do when someone talks about ending their life, tools that help alert those close to an individual, the warning signs, risk and protective factors. There will also be information on helpful resources for further guidance.
The facilitator for the program is Leslie Russell, Outreach and Education Coordinator for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. In her role for the AG she travels the state educating and bringing awareness to help protect communities related to various topics including, but not limited to suicide prevention, anti-bullying, internet safety and human trafficking.
Russell is the mother of four children and worked in public schools for more than 20 years before joining the AG’s Office. During her time in public education she primarily worked with visually impaired students as a Braille transcriber.
Members of the Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team will be in attendance and can answer questions about how the group assists the Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.