Lifeline.jpg

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has transitioned, moving from the previous 10-digit number to just three numbers, 988. For those needing help, this new number will provide an option for assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, anywhere in the United States.

The lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to put crisis care more in reach for people in need, according to a recent announcement.