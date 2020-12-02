With the town’s iconic Fountain approaching its 50th birthday, it was time for a comprehensive check-up. With the physical conducted earlier this year, the evaluation found the system is in pretty good shape.
The Town Council approved a contract with Black and Veatch Engineering to conduct the analysis of the Fountain, lake and associated operating systems. The work began in May and continued through much of the summer, with a report and recommendations presented to the council in October.
Perhaps the best news from the study is that there is no indication that the liner for the lake is leaking or breached in any manner. Replacement of the liner, last done around 2000, is an expensive and disruptive project.
Black and Veatch’s examination included divers conducting visual inspections along the perimeter, where the liner is connected to the concrete shoreline, and numerous measurements of sediment accumulation where they found at most about one foot of depth. There was also a 10-day evaporation test conducted to measure whether any leakage could be detected. They concluded that the liner is in good condition, with no indication of leakage.
They do, however, recommend continued long-range planning related to both financing and execution of a liner replacement.
The next phase of the assessment would identify the process for removal and replacement of the lake liner, which must include options for water drainage, sediment removal, wildlife remediation, environment impacts and other tasks. Staff expects to be able to provide the council with a briefing on this complex program at a workshop session in the spring of 2021.
Operating systems
The analysis included electrical component testing with arch-flash and short circuit evaluation. They also considered the feasibility of installing a variable frequency drive to control the pumping system.
The study concluded that electrical systems that include transformers, switchgear and controllers do not pose an immediate concern for failure. They are recommending the placement of arch flash labels on all equipment.
Mechanical testing included pressure testing, video scoping and diver inspection of submerged equipment.
Pumps, valves and other mechanical equipment is showing wear and requires some maintenance and repair.
It is recommended that an upgrade and replacement of fountain check valves be done immediately. The council approved $85,000 for this work and the replacement is being done. The report also states there is an immediate need to repair damaged grades in the fountain wet well inlet.
Also, the study indicates that converting to a variable frequency drive for the fountain pump operation is not recommended. The assessment shows that the capital expense exceeds the expected savings in electrical use. The study does recommend consideration of a new control panel with a cellular link.
The irrigation system was evaluated for consideration of a double loop system and the possibility of a direct feed water source from the Fountain Hills Sanitary District Advanced Treatment Facility nearby. This is a consideration that would enhance irrigation water quality to improve plant and turf health within Fountain Park.
The study recommends additional flow capacity and an increase in mainline pump sizing to improve output of the irrigation system.
The Black and Veatch evaluation also finds the concrete “lily structure” for the fountain to be in reasonably good condition, with no noticeable concrete cracking or spalling. They recommend regular inspection with spot repairs.
Currently there is a project to install new lighting for highlighting the fountain after dark that is nearly finished. That project is scheduled to be unveiled publicly on the Fountain’s birthday, Tuesday, Dec. 15.