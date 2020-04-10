Students from every school in Fountain Hills as well as home school students recently competed in the Dark Sky Student Art Contest.
Art teachers from all Fountain Hills Schools participated, including Karla Primosch, Tracy Perry, Kim Ross and Vanessa Davisson. Prizes awarded for each age category ranged from $100 for first place to $50 for second and $25 for third.
Submissions arrived in March and the judges struggled to select the finalists, since entries were skillful and creative.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, students’ winning cosmic art skills are being displayed on the Dark Sky Facebook page rather than in the Community Center, which was originally planned.
The contest was coordinated by Peggy Yeargain and Cindy Couture.
Winning students included:
High School Art: Anya Feyrer-Melk, first place; Jadzia Siddiqi, second place; Savannah Schreiner, third place.
High School Digital Art: Audrey Alcorn, first place; Hailey Martinez, second place; Austin Johnson, third place.
Grades 6-8: Makenzie Anaya, first place; Cynthia Espinoza, second place; Julia Trimble, third place.
Grades 4-5: Esther Quan, first place; Willow Sandoval, second place; Skyler Vogelzang, third place.
Grades K-3: Lillia Hews, first place; Travis Ostlund, second place; and Eli Brandstetter, third place. Eli attends Fountain Hills Charter School.