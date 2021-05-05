With its doors open only a month, the Fountain Hills Medical Center has already seen a lot of patients, according to Emergency Director, Dr. Scott Schleifer.
“We are passed expectations, and busier than we anticipated,” Schleifer said.
Schleifer leads the staff of emergency doctors that currently includes seven, and they are looking at two more applications.
“Ideally, we will have a staff of 10 to 12 (doctors),” Schleifer said. “That allows more flexibility in scheduling.
“We want staff who are the right fit for the community. We know the people (of Fountain Hills) have a level of expectation for treatment.”
Schleifer emphasizes that the Fountain Hills Medical Center is a fully functional emergency facility with board certified emergency physicians. He said it is not an urgent care facility, although they are happy to see anyone, for any type of condition.
“Residents don’t need to drive, they can come right here to get the help they need,” he said.
Schleifer has been an emergency doctor for more than two decades. He did his emergency medicine residency in Bronx, N.Y., before moving to Arizona where he served as an ER physician in the largest emergency department in Arizona. He said he is board certified and current with his recertification.
Schleifer attended Nova Southeastern University in Florida and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.
So, why did Schleifer choose a small hospital to further his career?
“This (situation) is the dream of any emergency doctor,” Schleifer said. “You have the ability to practice emergency medicine and you are in control of how you treat your patients.
“There is no bureaucracy to tell us how to treat people.”
Fountain Hills Medical Center is physician owned.
Schleifer said the hospital is small enough for doctors to provide one-on-one attention, but still able to give big-city care.
“We want patients to have a positive experience with their doctor,” he said. “And bring back the personal approach to medicine there was 50 years ago.
“With the level of experience we have in our ER, our treatment is no different than any Valley hospital.”