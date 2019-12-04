The 30th anniversary of the town’s incorporation will be observed at the Stroll in the Glow on Saturday, Dec. 7 on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Community Services director Rachael Goodwin said slices of birthday cake will be served at the town booth. Information about the kickoff of the Fountain’s 50th anniversary will be available there.
The Avenue of the Fountains will be closed to vehicular traffic so holiday celebrants can enjoy the lights, community band, live Nativity, Santa’s arrival by fire truck and photos, and holiday activities at area businesses.
RE/MAX Sun Properties Realtors will provide two horse-drawn hay wagons for free rides from 5 to 7 p.m. The office also will be open to visitors.
Santa will be the main attraction of the event, expected to arrive by fire engine at about 6:30 p.m. after Mayor Ginny Dickey throws the switch to turn on the holiday lights at around 6 p.m.
Santa will hear the wishes of youngsters and be photographed with them. The free photos will be accessed online.
For those not wanting to speak directly to St. Nick, beginning at 5 p.m., the Neighborhood Property Owners Association (NPOA) will have a table where children can write letters to Santa and post them in a mailbox.
Sonoran Lifestyle Real Estate will again feature its dancing elves in the courtyard. Youngsters also can make-and-take craft items.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church members will recreate a live animal nativity scene. Youngsters will be able to pet the animals.
From 5 to 8 p.m., Sami Fine Jewelry will host its Client Appreciation Event in the parking lot behind the building. This event will include live music, food and drink. Organizers say the event will be “hopping with holiday cheer” as Fred Rutlege showcases his instrumental talents and visitors enjoy the warmth of fire tables provided by Cre8tive Rentals.
Chill in the Hills
The winter skating rink will return this year at the intersection of N. Verde River Drive and the Avenue of the Fountains.
The free event will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. for all ages who wish to skate. Registration on a first-come, first-served basis will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Skates will be provided. No personally owned skates will be allowed.