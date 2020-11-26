The annual Stroll in the Glow holiday celebration will return to Fountain Hills Dec. 5, with organizers highlighting some fun new additions.
A local holiday tradition, the Stroll in the Glow will feature many festive aspects for attendees to enjoy. Many of the usual parts of the Stroll will return, such as Mayor Ginny Dickey leading the ceremonial countdown to turn on the holiday lights for the first time. Once the switch flips, thousands of twinkling lights illuminate the Avenue of the Fountains.
Additionally, local music groups set up at the Stroll and play festive tunes for attendees to enjoy as they walk the Avenue and see the light displays. Children will be able to write their letters to Santa Claus and drop them off at the Neighborhood Property Owners Association’s “Letters to Santa” mailbox, just in time for him to check his list twice for Christmas.
One of the most anticipated parts of the Stroll in the Glow is when Santa himself arrives to Fountain Hills on a fire engine, ready to greet the children. This year, children will be able to take a photo with Santa Claus (with COVID-19 safety precautions). A professional photographer will be available, and all photos will be posted online for parents/families to download for free.
New to the Stroll this year is “Tuba Christmas,” which is a world-wide tradition that will bring 50 tuba players to the intersection of Verde River and the Avenue of the Fountains. The tubas will be decorated in festive garb and holiday gear as they play carols and other fun tunes for attendees. Another addition to the Stroll in the Glow is the brand new “Holiday Stroll Window Painting Contest.” Local businesses and organizations are invited to register for this competition and are invited to paint their assigned window however they would like. Attendees at the Stroll in the Glow are able to vote in person for whom they want to win the contest, and the winner will receive a cash prize.
“We wanted to create a way to add to the holiday festivities in December and present an opportunity to give businesses and organizations advertising for a minimal cost in a prime location,” said the Chamber’s Tammy Bell. “We hope current businesses on the Avenue will participate and we are thankful for our partnership with Park Place to allow others to decorate the empty windows as well.”
COVID-19 protocols, such as mandatory mask wearing, cancellation of the Chill in the Hills skating rink, cancellation of business “tabling,” and more, will be in effect. Anyone who would like to participate in the Holiday Stroll Window Painting Contest should visit fhchamber.com.