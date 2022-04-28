The Town Council has approved a new contract for street striping and pavement markings throughout the Town of Fountain Hills.
The new agreement is with Franklin Striping Inc. and is for $100,000 annually.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said the formation of the Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee in 2019 has allowed staff to receive input from the group consisting of the town manager, mayor, council members, town engineer and law enforcement for implementing new safety features for streets and sidewalks. That input has included enhanced pavement markings.
Staff has adopted the use of wide piano key striping at all crosswalks, reflective thermoplastic for longitudinal markings, rumble strips at key locations and raised pavement markers on all arterial and collector streets.
More frequent refreshment of striping of existing lane lines on arterials and collector streets has also been part of the program.
The $100,000 program is an increase from the previous $50,000 funding. The council vote was 6-0 to approve the agreement.