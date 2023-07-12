RAS vehicle.JPG

In the 1990s, when Town staff planned a strategy for asphalt maintenance on streets, it was more or less a hands-on job. Staff members would take to the streets for a visual inspection of cracking or levels of deterioration and on occasion they might punch a hole in the pavement to assess the condition of the base foundation under the asphalt. This was no small task when inspecting more than 150 linear miles of street with over three million square yards of asphalt. Even with the best effort the results might be lacking.

A leap into the 21st Century brought with it technology to make thorough inspections accurate with minimal physical effort. It was 2007 when the Town brought in Stantec Consulting to do the Town’s first high-tech assessment of pavement conditions. While the results were promising the Great Recession limited the financial resources to get a substantial on-going maintenance program off the ground.