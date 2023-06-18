town council
DAVID HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY

The Town Council will begin work early for its session on Tuesday, June 20. The council will open a work session at 4 p.m. to hear reports related to pavement management.

The session will include a report from Roadway Asset Services, a contractor that conducted an assessment of all pavement conditions in Fountain Hills. Also, the ad-hoc Citizens Advisory Streets Committee will present a report on its 21-month review of Town streets, condition and recommendations for maintenance priorities and financial options.