The Town Council will begin work early for its session on Tuesday, June 20. The council will open a work session at 4 p.m. to hear reports related to pavement management.
The session will include a report from Roadway Asset Services, a contractor that conducted an assessment of all pavement conditions in Fountain Hills. Also, the ad-hoc Citizens Advisory Streets Committee will present a report on its 21-month review of Town streets, condition and recommendations for maintenance priorities and financial options.
The committee is projecting a $50 million program to bring streets up to standards where they can be maintained with a $2.2 million annual allocation.
The committee will be suggesting a bonding approach to financing.
A cooperative purchasing agreement with M.R. Tanner Development and Construction is on the council’s regular agenda in the amount of $5 million to begin the first piece of pavement reconstruction.
The council will also have a discussion related to addressing homeless issues that impact Fountain Hills. Staff has listed 10 items for discussion ranging from causes of homelessness to enforcement efforts to mitigate homeless issues. There are also legal and practical limitations to consider as well as strategic initiatives.
The council is being asked to provide staff with direction related to enforcement of the sign code in Town. The Planning and Zoning Commission is currently reviewing proposed amendments to the ordinance. Staff is asking the council to clarify its position regarding the level of code enforcement while staff continues the ordinance review.
The council will consider a rezoning on a residential lot on Tombstone Ave. This is an existing developed lot with new additional space previously zoned open space zoning from the FireRock Country Club golf course.
The council will consider a name change for the newly formed Historic and Cultural Advisory Commission. The options to consider at the existing name or the History and Cultural Advisory Commission.
Mayor Ginny Dickey has several proclamations to present at the council meeting. Designation of July as Parks and Recreation Month, declaring Aug. 2, at Professional Engineer’s Day, and designation of June 23, at Coast Guard Auxiliary Day.
Following the 4 p.m. study session the council will hold its regular session beginning at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings on Tuesday, June 20, will be held in council chambers at Town Hall, and are open to the public.