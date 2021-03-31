The proposed Town of Fountain Hills Capital Improvement budget for next fiscal year totals $1,432,000, which does not include pavement maintenance work.
The list of projects includes $226,000 for the town’s portion of engineering design for a project to widen Shea Blvd.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that Shea Blvd. is an arterial roadway of regional significance with a current traffic volume of 26,000 vehicles per day passing through at Palisades Blvd. The proposed project would add a third lane on the eastbound side between Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards.
This is a MAG-funded project using sales tax money from the transportation Proposition 400 approved by voters. MAG provides 70 percent of the funding for the work, with the town responsible for 30 percent of the costs.
Ultimately, the Shea widening will provide six lanes, three each direction, all the way through town.
Staff and council are apparently satisfied with the results of building the roundabout intersection at Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive and are now proposing that a plan for a roundabout at the Avenue and Saguaro Blvd. be revived.
There is $120,000 being included in the capital budget next year for design of a traffic circle at that intersection. Staff is estimating construction costs to be $600,000 to $900,000 for a single lane and $800,000 to $1.2 million for a dual-lane configuration.
There are a number of issues to consider related to this proposal including downtown development, park improvements, possible parking established on Saguaro Blvd. and truck traffic.
The Desert Vista crosswalk on Saguaro Blvd. and Tower Drive is being allotted $200,000 in next year’s budget. That project has been approved by the Town Council, however, Weldy said utility and terrain issues are delaying the design of the associated sidewalk between Quinto and Bond Drives and in turn construction.
Sidewalk infill is being proposed with $200,000 allotted to continue work in a multi-year program. Over the last four years, 12,000 linear feet, nearly two miles, of new sidewalk has been installed. The town is seeking grant funding for these projects with the CIP money used for match when necessary.
Another $291,000 is being budgeted for sidewalk infill on Palisades and Saguaro boulevards. Of this total $274,000 is grant funding with $17,000 in town match from capital funds.
The grant money is available to infill gaps between existing sidewalks, complete sidewalks on street blocks and connect with pedestrian generators such as schools, parks, churches and commercial areas. It also provides for pedestrian safety along arterial streets with hazard removal, better accessibility and curb ramp upgrades.
The budget provides $50,000 to begin town-wide guardrail replacement. Weldy said the town owns and maintains 10,000 linear feet of guardrail and, due to federal guidelines changing in 2014, some sections of pre and post incorporation guardrails are no longer in compliance with federal standards.
Staff is proposing a proactive approach in implementing the changes and seeks Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and other available grant funding for the upgrade project.
The capital budget proposal includes $95,000 for design work on a traffic signal for the intersection of Palisades Blvd. and Palomino/Eagle Ridge. Council had previously approved a warrant study for the intersection and, if warrants are met, council and staff need to decide whether to implement the signal.
Some council members have questioned the need and Town Manager Grady Miller said he believes the town has some obligation to the Adero Resort and Adero Canyon development for the traffic signal. MCO Properties previously paid the town for a portion of the signal cost, before the developer sold the property to Toll Brothers Homes.
The cost of a traffic signal at the four-way intersection would approach $1 million.
After some resident complaints and at council urging, staff has put a wayfinding sign program back in the budget. There is $250,000 to revive the program that was abandoned due to cost several years ago. The new plan eliminates the expensive monument signs and provides for new directional signs at 34 locations across town. The budget total would provide for manufacturing and installation. Staff will rely on previous design work for the signs.