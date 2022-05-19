The Town of Fountain Hills has awarded a contract to M. R. Tanner Construction to install an asphalt overlay, new asphalt installed over existing pavement. This project will affect residents living along Mountainside Drive, Mimosa Drive, and Lantana Lane between El Lago Boulevard and Thistle Drive starting Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27.
The work includes milling the old asphalt. Milling involves cutting and grinding the old asphalt so that the new asphalt will bond better. Following the completion of the milling process, crews will pave a new surface.
This road work is limited to the asphalt areas. Sidewalks and driveways will not be affected. Residents will have access to their driveways with minor delays.
Residents are requested not to park on the street when orange “No On Street Parking” signs are in place. It is also recommended that refuse containers be on the road by 5 a.m. on regular collection days to assure pick-up. Any vehicles parked on the street during these times will be moved. Access to driveways may be temporarily restricted during the milling and paving process.
Street construction crews will start work at 5:30 a.m.
A roadway maintenance preservation project will begin Thursday, May 26 through Friday, May 27, and again on Monday, June 13 through Monday, June 20 on Chama and Primrose Drives. There are several stages to this project. The first phase includes one day of milling the asphalt, which involves cutting a thin layer of the old asphalt. Once the milling is complete, chip seal crews will spend one day applying a Polymer Modified Asphalt Rubber (PMAR) chip seal coat across the entire roadway.
After two weeks of curing, on June 13, crews will return for two days to apply a micro-seal on top of the recent chip seal roads.
Construction is limited to the roadway asphalt areas. Sidewalks and driveways are not affected. The roads will be open to local traffic only during this construction process. Access to driveways will be maintained, with minor delays.