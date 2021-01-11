Work is underway this week to install new thermoplastic roadway markings on Golden Eagle Boulevard from Palisades Boulevard to Eagles Nest in both directions.
The improvements will enhance visibility for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
Additional work is being done on Sunridge Drive, northbound from Desert Canyon to Golden Eagle Boulevard; and, southbound from Gold Eagle Boulevard to Palisades Boulevard.
The work began Monday, Jan. 11, and continues through Friday, Jan. 15.
The lane line, edge line, arrow indicators, and raised pavement markers will provide a higher visibility level.
Sunline Contracting is under contract by the Town of Fountain Hills Street Department to complete the project.
Motorists are asked to be avoid street parking on these streets during the day so that the striper can complete the lines without interruptions.