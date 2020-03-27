The Town Council has approved a $3.4 million street improvement plan that will reconstruct much of the pavement in the downtown area along with some additional work in residential areas.
The council voted unanimously on March 17 to approve a cooperative purchase agreement with M.R. Tanner Development and Construction. The agreement piggybacks on Tanner’s contact with the City of Chandler to acquire better pricing for significant aspects of the work, according to Public Works Director Justin Weldy.
“By utilizing state, county and city government cooperative purchasing agreement contacts, the town has been able to take advantage of competitive pricing from other municipalities’ bidding process,” Weldy said.
He reported that for a typical year the town would have $2.5 million available to budget for pavement management projects. The town currently has a carryover of $900,000 of unused funding from prior years to bring the available total to the $3.4 million.
“The contact with M.R. Tanner will cover the remainder of this fiscal year and address future pavement maintenance and repair in outlying years due to the additional years left on the multi-year cooperative purchasing agreement,” Weldy said.
The work scheduled to begin this spring will include reconstruction of downtown area streets. Weldy said that would include removal of existing pavement and re-grading the road bed.
The list will include Avenue of the Fountains between La Montana Dr. and Saguaro Blvd.; Parkview Avenue from La Montana Dr. and Saguaro Blvd.; Verde River Drive from Avenue of the Fountains to Palisades Blvd. Verde River and Paul Nordin Parkway between Avenue and the Fountains and Saguaro Blvd. will receive crack sealing and an asphalt sealant, as the section is in better condition.
Streets also on a map of the project dincluded La Montana between El Lago Blvd. and Palisades Blvd., Avenue of the Fountains between La Montana and Palisades and Westby Dr. Weldy said this work would be delayed due to planned construction proposed for area including a roundabout intersection at La Montana and The Avenue and the Keystone development project bounded by The Avenue and Westby as well as La Montana.
Residential work proposed for resurfacing, either mill and overlay or reconstruction depending on need includes La Montana south of El Lago Blvd. to Arroyo Vista Dr.; Arroyo Vista Dr. from Fountain Hills Blvd. to Hawk Dr.; Segundo Dr. from Fountain Hills Blvd. to La Montana; the Fountain Hills Blvd. frontage between Segundo and Chama Dr.; Indigo Dr. between Kingstree Blvd. and Emerald Dr.; Indian Wells Dr. between Nicklaus Dr. and Saguaro Blvd., along with the associated cul-de-sacs in the area including Player, Armour, Tee Courts and Devlin Circle.
Weldy said selection of the streets to receive work is based on the pavement condition study prepared for the town by Infrastructure Management Services (IMS).